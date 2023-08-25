Logo
Morgan Stanley cuts price target for MSCI China
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Published August 25, 2023
Updated August 25, 2023
SINGAPORE : Morgan Stanley on Friday cut its price target for MSCI China, a week after it lowered its economic growth forecast for China this year in the wake of disappointing data from the world's second-biggest economy.

Morgan Stanley said its June 2024 target for MSCI China was now 60, down from 70. MSCI China closed at 59.072 on Thursday and is down about 8per cent this year.

The brokerage said it expects the pattern of substantial earnings misses versus consensus to continue in the current deflationary macro-economic environment.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

