Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Morgan Stanley moves 200 technologists out of China on data law - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morgan Stanley moves 200 technologists out of China on data law - Bloomberg News

Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Morgan Stanley is shifting more than 200 technology developers out of China after the country tightened access to cache of data stored onshore, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Most of the employees are being moved mainly to Hong Kong and Singapore, according to the report, adding that the U.S.-based bank is building a standalone China system to comply with local regulations.

The U.S. views the new counterespionage law as a potentially harmful to U.S. firms.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The new infrastructure, which may cost hundreds of millions of dollars, will be incompatible with Morgan Stanley's legacy global platforms as the lender overhauls its Asia strategy of handling client records, the report said.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.