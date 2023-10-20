Morocco seizes 1.37 tons of cocaine concealed in frozen fish

RABAT : The Moroccan police said on Friday it had seized 1.37 tons of cocaine in Casablanca.

The drug was concealed in a cargo of imported frozen fish found at a distribution company in Morocco's largest city, it said in a statement.

Preliminary findings suggest the cargo was imported from a Latin American country via Spain, the Moroccan police said, noting that investigations are ongoing.

