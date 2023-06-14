Most G20 nations see banking system sound as bloc talks financial stability - official

NEW DELHI : Most G20 member nations are of the view that banking systems and regulations in their countries are steady, India's chief economic advisor said on Wednesday.

"Most country members who spoke expressed the view or the hope that their individual country regulations and banking systems were sound, and they don't anticipate any trouble," V. Anantha Nageswaran said after the bloc discussed financial stability risks.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)