M'sia Home Ministry to look into alleged involvement of civil servants in human trafficking

PUTRAJAYA (Malaysia) — Malaysia's Home Ministry will look into the alleged involvement of civil servants in human trafficking cases as stated in the United States Department of State's 2023 Trafficking in Persons (USTIP) report.

Malaysia Minister of Home Affairs Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said it was one of 15 recommendations which had urged the government to increase efforts to investigate and prosecute trafficking cases – as distinct from migrant smuggling – including those involving complicit officials and forced labour crimes.

Mr Saifuddin said civil servants allegedly having a hand in human trafficking cases was also mentioned in the USTIP report 2022.

He said it was something the Madani government would not compromise on, as repeatedly stressed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"In the report released last night, it asked us to focus on the involvement of civil servants. But when we investigate and prosecute, there were no such group (of civil servants).

"So, they see it as a gap and they want us to look into it," he said at the ministry headquarters on Friday.

Also present was Deputy Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain and Immigration Department Director-General Ruslin Jusoh.

Malaysia was in Tier 2 of the USTIP report 2017, Tier 2-Watch List from 2018 to 2020, and Tier 3 in 2021 and 2022.

The USTIP report 2023 said the Malaysian government does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.

"The government made key achievements during the reporting period, considering the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, if any, on its anti-trafficking capacity. Therefore, Malaysia was upgraded to Tier 2 Watch List.

"These achievements included initiating more trafficking investigations; prosecuting and convicting more traffickers; and prosecuting complicit officials," it said. THE NEW STRAITS TIMES