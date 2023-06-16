M'sia PM Anwar says will discuss sale of Kidzania Singapore with Khazanah after allegation of S$46.3m loss

CYBERJAYA (Malaysia) — Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Friday (June 16) he would discuss the sale of Kidzania Singapore with Khazanah Nasional, after a claim that it had resulted in a loss of nearly RM160 million (S$46.3m).

“I will discuss the matter with them,” said Mr Anwar after performing his Friday prayers at Masjid Raja Haji Fisabilillah, in reference to the state sovereign fund.

On June 12, CNA reported that the indoor children's theme park would make its comeback in Singapore as early as the first quarter of 2024, after it was permanently closed three years ago.

The park would be operated by Singapore-based Sim Leisure Group (SLG), which has also operated Kidzania Kuala Lumpur since its reopening in 2021.

News portal The Vibes reported Friday that Khazanah and Boustead Holdings had invested about S$48 million into Kidzania Singapore in 2016, but allegedly sold its stake to SLG for just S$110,000.

Earlier this week, the Finance Ministry had in Dewan Rakyat denied the sale of a film and television production complex land of 49 acres in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Baru.

Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim said this was not true as the asset still remained in the possession of state investment firm Khazanah Nasional through a special-purpose vehicle, Tanjung Bidara Ventures.

In March, Khazanah announced a profit of RM1.6 billion from its operations last year, a jump from the RM670 million it recorded in 2021 despite rising inflationary pressure, aggressive monetary tightening, and a global energy crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. THE MALAY MAIL