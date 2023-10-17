M'sian boy, 6, found dead inside washing machine may have climbed and fallen into it: Police

IPOH — Malaysian police said on Tuesday (Oct 17) they do not rule out the possibility that a six-year-old boy who was found unconscious in a washing machine in Kampung Sungai Tapah Tambahan in Ipoh, Perak, may have climbed onto the washing machine and fallen into it.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Yahaya Hassan said the child is believed to have fallen into the top-loading machine while it was in operation.

"It is still under investigation whether the victim fell into the machine while climbing it. However, we believe it might have happened that way.

"It is possible that the victim fell into the machine while it was in operation. At the time of the incident, there were clothes being washed but when the child was found by his grandmother, the washing machine had already stopped operating," he said.

According to him, the incident happened at around 9.30am on Monday, while other family members, apart from the victim's grandmother, were asleep.

He also mentioned that the victim, who was taken unconscious to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun from his home, received emergency heart and respiratory assistance from the hospital medical staff but was pronounced dead at 11.02am.

Earlier, it was reported that a grandmother found her six-year-old grandchild unconscious inside a washing machine at their home before the child was confirmed dead.

The results of the post-mortem examination conducted at the hospital's Forensic Department on Monday found that the cause of death was due to head injuries caused by a blunt object, or blunt trauma of the head. NEW STRAITS TIMES