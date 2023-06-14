Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Mubadala forms US$600 million Japanese residential property venture
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mubadala forms US$600 million Japanese residential property venture

Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala has formed a joint venture with Proprium Capital Partners and Manulife Investment Management to build an up to 80 billion yen (US$572 million) property portfolio, Mubadala and Proprium said on Wednesday

Samurai Capital, a leading asset manager with significant experience in managing property assets, will partner the venture.

"The joint venture was seeded with existing rental multi-family properties in Japan and will seek to acquire additional assets," Proprium Capital said in its statement.

Targeting urban dwellers in Tokyo and Osaka, the seed assets are high-quality properties with convenient access to railway stations and nearby neighborhood amenities, Proprium added.

(US$1 = 139.8900 yen)

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Jana Choukeir; Editing by David Goodman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.