MUFG Q1 profit surges 391per cent
FILE PHOTO: People queue inside a branch of the Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFJ) Financial Group's bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo, Japan, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

Published August 1, 2023
Updated August 1, 2023
TOKYO : Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group posted a 391per cent jump in first-quarter profit on Tuesday.

Japan's largest lender by assets said net income for the April to June period reached 558.4 billion yen (US$3.92 billion), compared to 113.7 billion yen a year earlier.

MUFG maintained its record profit forecast of 1.3 trillion yen for the year ending March 2024. The annual forecast compared with the 1.33 trillion yen average of 12 analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

(US$1 = 142.6100 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by David Dolan)

