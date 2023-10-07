Logo
Multiple earthquakes strike western Afghanistan - USGS
Published October 7, 2023
Updated October 7, 2023
:Multiple earthquakes struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, with the first and largest at a magnitude of 6.3, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The subsequent quakes had magnitudes including 5.5, 4.7 and 5.9, the latter being 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) earlier reported the initial earthquake at a magnitude of 6.2.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and William Mallard)

