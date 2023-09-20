Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Musk's Neuralink to start human trial of brain implant for paralysis patients
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musk's Neuralink to start human trial of brain implant for paralysis patients

SAN FRANCISCO — Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's brain-chip startup Neuralink said on Tuesday (Sept 19) it has received approval from an independent review board to begin recruitment for the first human trial of its brain implant for paralysis patients.

Neuralink logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration taken, on Dec 19, 2022. Reuters

Neuralink logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration taken, on Dec 19, 2022.

Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO — Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's brain-chip startup Neuralink said on Tuesday (Sept 19) it has received approval from an independent review board to begin recruitment for the first human trial of its brain implant for paralysis patients.

Those with paralysis due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis may qualify for the study, it said, but did not reveal how many participants would be enrolled in the trial, which will take about six years to complete.

The study will use a robot to surgically place a brain-computer interface (BCI) implant in a region of the brain that controls the intention to move, Neuralink said, adding that its initial goal is to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone.

The company, which had earlier hoped to receive approval to implant its device in 10 patients, was negotiating a lower number of patients with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after the agency raised safety concerns, according to current and former employees. It is not known how many patients the FDA ultimately approved.

Mr Musk has grand ambitions for Neuralink, saying it would facilitate speedy surgical insertions of its chip devices to treat conditions like obesity, autism, depression and schizophrenia.

In May, the company said it had received clearance from the FDA for its first-in-human clinical trial, when it was already under federal scrutiny for its handling of animal testing.

Even if the BCI device proves to be safe for human use, it would still potentially take more than a decade for the startup to secure commercial use clearance for it, according to experts. REUTERS

Related topics

Elon Musk paralysed

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.