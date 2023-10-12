MYAirline suspends operations as potential white knight pulls out

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian low-cost carrier MYAirline has suspended operations on Thursday (Oct 12) after a potential new investor was said to have pulled out of a deal to buy a controlling stake at the eleventh hour.

The life support initially offered to the carrier, which had been bleeding losses, would have help sustain its sky high operational costs.

"It didn't happen. The decision was supposed to be made on Oct 11 but the (new) investor pulled out," sources told New Straits Times on Thursday.

MYAirline announced in a statement early on Thursday morning that it has suspended its operations effectively until further notice. There was no mention of any timeline for its resumption.

The low-cost carrier said that financial pressures led to its painful decision to suspend operations.

The statement confirmed New Straits Times' reports that MYAirline was financially struggling.

The carrier is believed to be unable to pay its services providers and employees' salaries on time.

MYAirline said its flights are suspended pending shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation of the airline.

"We deeply regret and apologise for having to make this decision as we understand the impact it will have on our loyal passengers, dedicated employees and partners."

"We have worked tirelessly to explore various partnership and capital raising options to prevent this suspension.

"Unfortunately, the constraints of time have left us with no alternative but to take this decision," MYAirline's board of directors said in the statement.

MYAirline asked passengers who are affected by its flights suspension to contact them at customercare [at] myairline.my.

The airline also advised its passengers to seek for alternative travel arrangements.

There was no mention of refunds in the statement.

New Straits Times had reported on Wednesday that MYAirline was close to securing a new investor to help it weather a financial storm.

The new investor was believed to be Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg's son, Abang Abdillah Izzarim Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari.

Mr Abang Abdillah is believed to have attended several meetings and town halls with MYAirline recently.

He might have emerged as the top shareholder had he managed to purchase the shares of MYAirline's majority shareholder Goh Hwan Hua.

Mr Goh holds 88 per cent and 10 per cent of MYAirline's shares through two private companies — Zillion Wealth and Trillion Cove Holdings respectively.

MYAirline had seen a number of its top executives, including its chief financial officer and chief commercial officer, leave less than a year into its operations.

Its former chief executive officer Rayner Teo also stepped down recently, citing health reasons.

Interestingly, despite its cash crunch, MYAirline had been given a two-year air operator certificate extension to operate commercially until 2025 earlier this Monday.

The extension was awarded by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia. NEW STRAITS TIMES