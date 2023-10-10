Myanmar shadow govt accuses military of 'war crimes' over refugee camp attack

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG) on Tuesday said the ruling military was responsible for an attack on a refugee camp that it said killed at least 28 people.

"This act of military council is war crime and crime against humanity," NUG spokesperson Kyaw Zaw said. "The international community needs to take action," Kyaw Zaw said, adding an attack so close to China showed the junta did not respect its neighbour.

The junta could not immediately be reached for comment.

