Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Myanmar shadow govt accuses military of 'war crimes' over refugee camp attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Myanmar shadow govt accuses military of 'war crimes' over refugee camp attack

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG) on Tuesday said the ruling military was responsible for an attack on a refugee camp that it said killed at least 28 people.

"This act of military council is war crime and crime against humanity," NUG spokesperson Kyaw Zaw said. "The international community needs to take action," Kyaw Zaw said, adding an attack so close to China showed the junta did not respect its neighbour.

The junta could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.