NATO condemns Russia's withdrawal from conventional armed forces treaty
FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman//File Photo

Published June 9, 2023
Updated June 9, 2023
BRUSSELS : NATO allies on Friday condemned Russia's decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

"Russia’s decision to withdraw from the CFE Treaty is the latest in a series of actions that systematically undermines Euro-Atlantic security," the alliance said in a statement.

"Russia’s decision further demonstrates Moscow’s continued disregard for arms control."

In May, Moscow said that the treaty is contrary to Russia's security interests, "due to the changed situation".

Russia announced in 2015 that it was completely halting its participation in the treaty.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Bart Meijer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

