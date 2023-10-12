Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

NATO's Stoltenberg says he expects Israel to respond proportionately to Hamas attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

NATO's Stoltenberg says he expects Israel to respond proportionately to Hamas attack

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference on the third day of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting, in Marrakech, Morocco, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference on the third day of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting, in Marrakech, Morocco, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that while Israel has the right to defend itself against attacks, he expects the response to Hamas' weekend assault to be proportionate.

"(I) expect that of course when we see Israel responses it will be proportionate and it is important as this conflict continues to do whatever is possible to prevent the loss of innocent civilian lives", he told reporters.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jonathan Oatis)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.