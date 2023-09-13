Nearly 9 in 10 Muslims back making Syariah code Malaysia's 'official law': Pew survey

KUALA LUMPUR — A whopping 86 per cent of Malaysian Muslims polled recently are in support of making the Syariah code the "official law" here or in other countries where they are the majority.

A survey by the Pew Research Center involving Malaysia and five other countries in Asia found that in comparison, just 64 per cent of Muslims polled in Indonesia felt the same way.

In Malaysia, Islam is stated in the Federal Constitution's Article 3 to be the "religion of the federation". Each state also enacts state laws that are binding on all Muslims within the state on matters such as Islamic family law and Syariah offences.

The same report also found that most of the Buddhists surveyed supported basing laws on religious doctrine with 43 per cent of those in Malaysia backing such an "official law" where they are the majority.