Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Nearly two dozen Indian troops missing after flash flood
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nearly two dozen Indian troops missing after flash flood

Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GUWAHATI/NEW DELHI :Twenty-three Indian troops were reported missing on Wednesday after a flash flood caused by a cloudburst in the northeastern state of Sikkim, a defence spokesperson said.

The rain lashed a valley about 150 km (93 miles) north of Gangtok, the state capital, located along the border with China.

"Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details," said the spokesperson based in the city of Guwahati.

Rising water submerged some vehicles following the release of water from a dam, the spokesperson added.

Intermittent rain and thundershowers were hampering rescue operations in the area, an army official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Krishn Kaushik, Zarir Hussain in Guwahati; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.