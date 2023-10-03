Nepal hit by two earthquakes, injuring 11 and triggering landslide

KATHMANDU : Two earthquakes rocked western Nepal on Tuesday, injuring 11 people, damaging homes and triggering a landslide that blocked a major highway, authorities said.

The landslide after the quakes of magnitude 6.3 and 5.3 in the district of Bajhang, bordering India, blocked the road to the southern plains, interior ministry official Rama Acharya told Reuters.

The quakes, centred in Talkot and Chainpur, struck at an interval of about 30 minutes.

They were felt were as far away as the Indian capital of New Delhi, where people rushed out of houses and office blocks. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Police official Bharat Bahadur Shah said 11 people - seven women and four men - were injured and were being treated in hospital. One woman was missing after being hit by another landslip triggered by the quake, he said.

One of the injured people was hit by a falling object, said Narayan Pandey, the top district official. Some homes in Chainpur, a town in the district, collapsed.

(This story has been corrected to fix the name of the top district official to Narayan Pandey from Baburam Aryalin, in paragraph 6)

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru, Gopal Sharma in Kathmandu, Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Clarence Fernandez)