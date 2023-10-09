Nepal says 10 nationals killed in Israel after Hamas attack

KATHMANDU : Nepal said on Monday at least 10 of its nationals were killed in Israel after the attack by Palestinian group Hamas, and the cabinet will hold an emergency meeting to discuss how to evacuate thousands of others working and studying there.

The foreign ministry said four Nepalis were also wounded in Saturday's attack, and media reports said many others were hiding in bunkers.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has convened a special cabinet meeting to discuss ways to get citizens back home, his office said on Monday.

"Arrangements are being made to evacuate Nepali nationals who want to return home from Israel," the foreign ministry said late on Sunday.

Officials say about 4,500 Nepalis work in Israel, mostly as caregivers, and more than 100 are studying there under an "earn and learn" programme.

Fighters from Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens in Saturday's attacks, which were the deadliest such incursion since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago, prompting Israel to retaliate by pounding the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, killing hundreds of people, including scores of children.

