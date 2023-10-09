Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Nepal says 10 nationals killed in Israel after Hamas attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nepal says 10 nationals killed in Israel after Hamas attack

Israeli soldiers look on in an area where Israeli tanks and militiary vehicles amass at the Israeli side of the Gaza border, as violence around the nearby Gaza Strip mounts following a mass-rampage by armed Palestinian infiltrators, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers look on in an area where Israeli tanks and militiary vehicles amass at the Israeli side of the Gaza border, as violence around the nearby Gaza Strip mounts following a mass-rampage by armed Palestinian infiltrators, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KATHMANDU : Nepal said on Monday at least 10 of its nationals were killed in Israel after the attack by Palestinian group Hamas, and the cabinet will hold an emergency meeting to discuss how to evacuate thousands of others working and studying there.

The foreign ministry said four Nepalis were also wounded in Saturday's attack, and media reports said many others were hiding in bunkers.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has convened a special cabinet meeting to discuss ways to get citizens back home, his office said on Monday.

"Arrangements are being made to evacuate Nepali nationals who want to return home from Israel," the foreign ministry said late on Sunday.

Officials say about 4,500 Nepalis work in Israel, mostly as caregivers, and more than 100 are studying there under an "earn and learn" programme.

Fighters from Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens in Saturday's attacks, which were the deadliest such incursion since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago, prompting Israel to retaliate by pounding the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, killing hundreds of people, including scores of children.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.