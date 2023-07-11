Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Nepal tourist helicopter missing with 6 onboard
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nepal tourist helicopter missing with 6 onboard

KATHMANDU — A helicopter went missing in Nepal on Tuesday (July 11) carrying five Mexican tourists and a Nepali pilot, the company said.

In this photograph taken on March 2, 2023, the Nepali capital of Kathmandu is seen from on board a helicopter flight. AFP

In this photograph taken on March 2, 2023, the Nepali capital of Kathmandu is seen from on board a helicopter flight.

Published July 11, 2023
Updated July 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KATHMANDU — A helicopter went missing in Nepal on Tuesday (July 11) carrying five Mexican tourists and a Nepali pilot, the company said.

The Manang Air chopper took off from Surke, close to Lukla in the Everest region at 10.04am (12.19 pm SGT), heading for the capital Kathmandu, but lost contact about 10 minutes later.

"Search efforts are underway. We have sent another helicopter to search," Mr Raju Neupane of Manang Air told AFP.

Nepal is notorious for its poor aviation safety, and the latest incident comes almost six months after a plane crash in western Nepal which killed all 72 people on board.

The Himalayan country has some of the world's most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.

The weather can also change quickly in the mountains, creating treacherous flying conditions.

In addition, Nepal's aviation sector has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance.

The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns. AFP

Related topics

nepal helicopter

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.