Netanyahu coalition partners green-light possible emergency government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, September 27, 2023. ABIR SULTAN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
JERUSALEM : All partners in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition approved on Tuesday a proposed expansion of the government to include politicians now in the opposition, a statement from his Likud party said.

Since the shock weekend Hamas attack from Gaza and Israel's build-up for war, some centre-left parties have offered to join Netanyahu in government - a bid to shore up the country in crisis.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

