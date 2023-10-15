Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Netanyahu convenes emergency Israeli cabinet, vows to 'demolish Hamas'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netanyahu convenes emergency Israeli cabinet, vows to 'demolish Hamas'

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, September 27, 2023. ABIR SULTAN/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, September 27, 2023. ABIR SULTAN/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened Israel's expanded emergency cabinet for the first time on Sunday, saying the national unity on display sent a message at home and abroad as the country gears up to "demolish Hamas" in Gaza.

The meeting, held in military headquarters in Tel Aviv, began with ministers standing for a moment's silence in memory of the 1,300 Israelis killed in Hamas' shock Oct. 7 onslaught, a video released by Netanyahu's office showed.

Welcoming former opposition lawmaker Benny Gantz, who joined the government along with several members of his party last week, Netanyahu said all ministers were "working around the clock, with a united front".

"Hamas thought we would be demolished. It is we who will demolish Hamas," Netanyahu said, adding that the show of unity "sends a clear message to the nation, the enemy and the world".

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.