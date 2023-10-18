Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Netanyahu hails Biden backing in war, says Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netanyahu hails Biden backing in war, says Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TEL AVIV : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked visiting U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday for his "unequivocal support" in the Gaza war and gave an updated death toll from the Hamas cross-border attack that triggered it.

"On October 7, Hamas murdered 1,400 Israelis, maybe more," Netanyahu told Biden in televised remarks. He called on countries to rally behind Israel as it wages what he described as a war "between the forces of civilisation and the forces of barbarism".

(Writing by Dan Williams)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.