Netanyahu says he's invited to China, emphasises US as Israel's key ally
Netanyahu says he's invited to China, emphasises US as Israel's key ally

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 25 June 2023. ABIR SULTAN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 25 June 2023. ABIR SULTAN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published June 27, 2023
Updated June 27, 2023
JERUSALEM : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had been invited to China in an announcement on Tuesday in which he also emphasised that the United States remained Israel's key ally.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration was notified of the expected visit a month ago, the statement from Netanyahu's office said. Washington has been scrutinizing Israeli commercial ties to its Asian big-power rival.

China and the United States agreed this month to stabilize their intense rivalry so it does not veer into conflict but failed to produce any major breakthrough during a rare visit to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also visited Beijing in June, where Chinese President Xi Jinping told him China was willing to help promote peace talks with Israel. U.S.-brokered negotiations have been frozen since 2014.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell and Dan Williams; Editing by Christina Fincher)

