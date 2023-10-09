Logo
Netanyahu says Israel's response to Gaza attack will "change the Middle East"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a memorial ceremony for Israeli soldiers killed in the 1973 Middle East War at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
JERUSALEM : Israel's response to the unprecedented multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen from the Gaza Strip will "change the Middle East," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

He was speaking to mayors of southern border towns hit by the surprise assault that began on Saturday, a statement from his office said. It did not elaborate on his prediction.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

