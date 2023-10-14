Logo
Netanyahu: week-long Gaza counter-offensive 'only the beginning'
Netanyahu: week-long Gaza counter-offensive 'only the beginning'

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, September 27, 2023. ABIR SULTAN/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, September 27, 2023. ABIR SULTAN/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
JERUSALEM : Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel's week-old retaliation for the Hamas assault from Gaza was "only the beginning," though he did not elaborate on what might follow or for how long.

"We are striking our enemies with unprecedented might," Netanyahu said in a brief statement which, unusually, was televised after the Jewish sabbath had begun. "I emphasise that this is only the beginning."

(Writing by Dan Williams)

