Netanyahu: week-long Gaza counter-offensive 'only the beginning'
JERUSALEM : Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel's week-old retaliation for the Hamas assault from Gaza was "only the beginning," though he did not elaborate on what might follow or for how long.
"We are striking our enemies with unprecedented might," Netanyahu said in a brief statement which, unusually, was televised after the Jewish sabbath had begun. "I emphasise that this is only the beginning."
(Writing by Dan Williams)
