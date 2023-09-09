Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Netherlands police use water cannon, detain 2,400 climate activists
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netherlands police use water cannon, detain 2,400 climate activists

Netherlands police use water cannon, detain 2,400 climate activists
People react to a water cannon, as climate activists block the A12 highway in The Hague, Netherlands, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Netherlands police use water cannon, detain 2,400 climate activists
People are sprayed by a water cannon, as climate activists block the A12 highway in The Hague, Netherlands, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Netherlands police use water cannon, detain 2,400 climate activists
Police officers stand guard as climate activists block the A12 highway in The Hague, Netherlands, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Netherlands police use water cannon, detain 2,400 climate activists
People practice yoga, as climate activists block the A12 highway in The Hague, Netherlands, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Netherlands police use water cannon, detain 2,400 climate activists
Climate activists block the A12 highway in The Hague, Netherlands, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Published September 9, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

THE HAGUE : Police deployed water cannon to disperse thousands of climate activists protesting on a highway in the Netherlands on Saturday to demand an end to government subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.

More than 10,000 people marched along the A12 highway into The Hague, ignoring warnings from authorities not to block the major traffic artery into the Dutch seat of government.

The police said in a statement they detained 2,400 protesters, including minors. There were no reports of injuries.

Extinction Rebellion, which organised the event, has said it will continue to hold protests until the government of the Netherlands stops using public funds to subsidise the oil and gas industry.

"The seas are rising and so are we," chanted the crowd, which included children and the elderly.

(Reporting by Piroschka van de Wouw; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Chizu Nomiyama)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.