Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

New Thai govt approves higher spending, budget deficit for fiscal 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Thai govt approves higher spending, budget deficit for fiscal 2024

Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK :Thailand's new cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan for higher fiscal 2024 spending of 3.48 trillion baht (US$97.29 billion) and a larger budget deficit of 693 billion baht, the government said.

The government expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.2per cent next year, it said in a statement.

It targeted a public-debt-to-GDP ratio of 64per cent by the end of the 2024 fiscal year. The targets were part of a medium-term plan up to 2027.

The move comes as the new administration, led by the populist Pheu Thai Party, prepares a raft of new policies to ease the cost of living, suspend debts for farmers, raise minimum wages and provide handouts to all adult Thais via a digital wallets.

The budget earlier this year approved by the previous government projected a 5.18per cent rise in spending to 3.35 trillion baht, including 717 billion baht in investment. It projected a 14.68per cent drop in the budget deficit to 593 billon baht, or 3per cent of GDP.

(US$1 = 35.7700 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; writing by Martin Petty; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.