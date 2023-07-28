New ‘Tom and Jerry’ series set in Singapore coming in August

KUALA LUMPUR — The famous cat and mouse cartoon duo, Tom and Jerry, will be taking their rivalry to Singapore.

In a media statement on Thursday (July 27), Warner Bros Discovery said that the new series, which comprises of three-minute shorts produced locally in Asia, will have seven episodes.

The project is produced by Singaporean director Carlene Tan in association with Warner Bros Animation with stories and designs from Singapore-based animation studios Robot Playground Media and Chips and Toon Studios.

The project is also being animated by India-based Aum Animation Studios.

Christopher Ho, Head of Kids Southeast Asia at Warner Bros Discovery, shared that the series will have its classic Hanna-Barbera animation style from the 1950s era with a modern Singaporean twist.

“With distinctive landmarks, backdrops and atmosphere, the Asian city-state is the ideal location to create a humorous addition to the Tom and Jerry canon.

“Working with homegrown creative talent in Singapore and across Asia, this project grows the much-loved franchise in the region and beyond,” he said in the statement.

The series will premiere on Cartoon Network in the Asia Pacific region and HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong later this year, ahead of its international release with the pilot episode premiering this August.

The Tom and Jerry series has more than 500 episodes and 15 movies made in its long-running 83-year history, also securing several Academy Awards along the way. MALAY MAIL