New World Development set for windfall as unit gets US$4.5 billion buyout offer

:New World Development (NWD) is set to bag as much as HKUS$21.78 billion (US$2.78 billion) from the sale of a construction subsidiary to its major shareholder, in a buyout deal that would help it cut debt and pay a special dividend.

Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), which holds about 45.2per cent of NWD shares, has offered to buy roughly 97per cent of NWS Holdings stock for up to HKUS$35.47 billion (US$4.53 billion), the parties said in a joint statement.

Hong Kong developers enjoyed decades of lucrative returns in one of the world's most expensive property markets, but have had to contend with falling sales and rent in recent years both at home and in mainland China as well as rising interest rates.

To improve portfolios, both New World Development and NWS Holdings have been disposing billions of dollars non-core assets. The pair said the latest deal will sharpen NWD's focus on property development and investment, while NWS will enjoy greater financial flexibility.

"This is a deal that makes all parties happy," Raymond Cheng, head of Hong Kong research at CGS-CIMB Securities, told Reuters, saying the offer's 10per cent discount to the target's price-to-book value is reasonable for both buyer and seller.

CTFE unit Century Acquisition has offered to buy all NWS Holding shares not owned by CTFE's ultimate parent Chow Tai Fook Holding (CTFH) or other group subsidiaries for HKUS$9.15 each - a 14.5per cent premium to NWS shares' last price of HKUS$7.99 prior to its share trade halt on Friday pending the announcement.

That would make the deal Hong Kong's largest since private equity firm EQT paid US$7.4 billion for local peer BPEA in March last year, Dealogic data showed.

NWS Holdings stock price jumped 11.4per cent to close at HKUS$8.9 on Tuesday, its highest since May 2021. NWD shares closed up 0.8per cent, having surged as much as 10per cent during the trading session.

NWS' core business includes construction, toll roads and insurance with operations predominantly in Hong Kong and mainland China. It is currently 60.9per cent owned by New World Development.

On completion of deal, New World Development intends to a declare special dividend of HKUS$4 billion, or HKUS$1.59 per share. It will use rest of the proceeds to repay debt.

The deal will also lower New World Development's net gearing ratio - measured by consolidated net debt to total equity - to around 42per cent from 47per cent based on 2022 earnings, the companies said.

"It's not a one-way deal; it's about how to crystalise value for NWD and CTFH," Cheng said, adding New World Development would become a pure real estate firm with asset exposure to the Greater Bay Area.

Century will look to "proactively optimise the NWS Group's business and asset portfolio" and expects NWS to continue disposing non-core assets, the statement showed.

(US$1 = 7.8305 Hong Kong dollars)

