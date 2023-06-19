Logo
New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit China, meet President Xi Jinping
FILE PHOTO: Chris Hipkins speaks to members of the media, after being confirmed as the only nomination to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour Party, outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington, New Zealand January 21 2023. REUTERS/Lucy Craymer/File Photo

Published June 19, 2023
Updated June 19, 2023
SYDNEY : New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday he would visit China from June 25 to 30, leading a trade delegation that includes some of the country's biggest companies.

Hipkins will meet President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the chairman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji during his visit.

"I'm looking forward to meeting with China's leadership through various face to face bilateral meetings, where topics such as climate change, economic stability, regional and global security, human rights, and the war in Ukraine will be discussed," Hipkins said in a statement.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

