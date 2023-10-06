Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

New Zealand PM returns to campaign trail after recovering from COVID
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealand PM returns to campaign trail after recovering from COVID

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Chris Hipkins speaks at the New Zealand Labour Party's election campaign launch event in Auckland, New Zealand, September 2, 2023. REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Chris Hipkins speaks at the New Zealand Labour Party's election campaign launch event in Auckland, New Zealand, September 2, 2023. REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON : New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday said he was back on the election campaign trail, after he tested negative for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

New Zealand is just a week out from the Oct. 14 general election, which the ruling Labour party is unlikely to win. Labour faced a new challenge on Sunday when Hipkins tested positive for COVID and had to work remotely while isolating.

Hipkins told TVNZ's 1News on Friday he was feeling good.

"I'm always chipper, even when I'm not," he said.

"But I'm very much looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail."

The government removed its last COVID restrictions in August, but health authorities still recommend people stay home for five days if feeling unwell or if they test positive.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.