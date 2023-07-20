New Zealand shooting: Two people and shooter dead in Auckland

AUCKLAND :At least two people were killed and six people wounded in a shooting at a construction site in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, authorities said on Thursday, with the police saying the shooter was dead and risk from the incident was over.

The shooting in one of the busy streets in the city centre "has been contained and is an isolated incident," New Zealand police said in a statement. "We can also advise that this is not a national security risk."

The incident came just hours ahead of the opening match of the ninth Women's soccer World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland later on Thursday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the soccer tournament would proceed as planned, adding the shooting appeared to be the actions of an individual and that police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

"There was no identified political or ideological motivation for the shooting and therefore no national security risk," Hipkins said during a televised media briefing.

There will be no change to New Zealand's security threat level, he said.

Italy team's training has been delayed as players cannot get out of their hotel, while the U.S. team said all its players and staff were accounted for and safe.

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and leading the presidential delegation to New Zealand to attend the opening ceremony of the World Cup, is safe, the U.S. embassy said.

Several streets in Auckland were cordoned off, all ferry services into the city cancelled while buses running through some areas of the city will be detoured.

"This is a scary situation for Aucklanders on their Thursday morning commute to work. Please stay at home, avoid travel into the city centre," Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said in a tweet.

Police said the shooter, armed with a pump action shot gun, moved through the building site and after reaching the upper levels, he "contained himself within the elevator shaft."

"Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later," police said.

"Details around what has exactly occurred are still emerging and Police will continue to provide updates around injuries and the circumstances."

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; editing by Deepa Babington, Stephen Coates and Sandra Maler)