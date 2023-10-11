Logo
Niger junta orders top UN official to leave the country
Kemi Seba, a Franco-Beninese firebrand pro-Russia activist speaks to supporters of the junta that seized power in Niger in July, during a rally near the French military base, calling for the withdrawal of French forces in Niamey, Niger September 28,2023. REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou/File Photo

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
NIAMEY :The junta that seized power in Niger has demanded that the head of the United Nations diplomatic mission there leave the country within 72 hours, according to a statement from the West African nation's foreign ministry seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The statement, dated Oct. 10, accused the U.N. of using "underhanded maneuvers" instigated by France to prevent the full participation of Niger in the U.N. General Assembly last month and other international meetings.

The junta, which overthrew Niger's democratically president in July, has also kicked out French troops and the French ambassador.

(Reporting by Abdel-Kader Mazou;Writing by Bate Felix and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alison Williams)

