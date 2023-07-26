Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Niger soldiers say President Bazoum's government has been removed
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Niger soldiers say President Bazoum's government has been removed

FILE PHOTO: President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum delivers a speech during the opening session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit at the Palais Brogniart in Paris on June 22, 2023. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum delivers a speech during the opening session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit at the Palais Brogniart in Paris on June 22, 2023. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published July 26, 2023
Updated July 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NIAMEY :Niger President Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power, according to a group of soldiers who appeared on the West African nation's national television late on Wednesday, hours after the president was held in the presidential palace.

Reading from a statement, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, seated and flanked by nine other officers wearing fatigues, said the defence and security forces had decided: "Put an end to the regime that you know due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance."

He said the country's borders are closed and a nationwide curfew declared, and all institutions of the republic were suspended.

The soldiers warned against any foreign intervention.

(Reporting by Moussa Aksar, Boureima Balima and Abdel-Kader Mazou;Additional reporting by Edward McAllister in Dakar, Felix Onuah in Abuja and Andrew Gray in Brussels; Writing by Sofia Christensen, Nellie Peyton and Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Alexander Winning, Nick Macfie, William Maclean, Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.