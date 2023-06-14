Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Nigeria boat accident kills 50 people, several missing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigeria boat accident kills 50 people, several missing

Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria : At least 50 people drowned and several others were missing after an overloaded boat capsized in Nigeria's north central region, residents and state officials said on Tuesday.

The wooden boat was ferrying people across a river to Kwara state after a wedding ceremony in neighbouring Niger state when it capsized on Monday night, local residents said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the boat, but Kwara state government in a statement said the people were from five villages and rescue efforts for possible survivors were still underway.

The statement said the Kwara state governor commiserated with the people "on the devastating news of a boat mishap in which dozens of people were feared killed and many others still missing."

A Kwara state police spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Fearing abductions by armed gangs on the roads, some Nigerians use boats to travel to nearby locations. However, overcrowding and poor maintenance is responsible for most boat accidents on Nigerian waterways.

(Reporting by Ahmed Kingimi; Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.