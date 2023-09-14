Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigeria power grid collapse causes nationwide blackouts

High-tension electrical power lines are seen at the Azura-Edo Independent Power Plant (IPP) on the outskirt of Benin City in Edo state, Nigeria June 13, 2018. Picture taken June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File photo

High-tension electrical power lines are seen at the Azura-Edo Independent Power Plant (IPP) on the outskirt of Benin City in Edo state, Nigeria June 13, 2018. Picture taken June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File photo

Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LAGOS : Nigeria's electricity distribution companies reported "a total system collapse" on Thursday, causing widespread blackouts across Africa's biggest economy.

Power generation fell to zero in the early hours and had risen to 273 megawatts (MW) by 1030 GMT, still well below the daily average of 4,100 MW, data from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) showed.

TCN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Grid power supply is erratic in Nigeria, a major oil and gas producer, forcing households and businesses to use diesel and petrol generators.

The grid collapsed at least four times in 2022, which authorities blamed on technical problems.

Nigeria has 12,500 MW of installed capacity but produces about a quarter of that.

President Bola Tinubu has promised to improve supply by allowing state governments to build their own power plants in a bid to help spur sluggish economic growth.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.