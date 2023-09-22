Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Nigerians march for late Afrobeats star as police exhume body
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigerians march for late Afrobeats star as police exhume body

Nigerians march for late Afrobeats star as police exhume body
People gather to protest for justice over death of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Nigerians march for late Afrobeats star as police exhume body
People gather to protest for justice over death of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Nigerians march for late Afrobeats star as police exhume body
People gather for a candlelight procession for late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LAGOS : Nigerians marched in several states this week in an outpouring of grief and to press authorities to investigate the death last week of popular Afrobeats musician Mohbad, forcing the police to exhume his body on Thursday for an autopsy.

The 27-year-old singer, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, died in a Lagos hospital in unclear circumstances.

Thousands of fans marched and held a candlelight vigil in the commercial capital Lagos on Thursday night, following similar processions in other states this week.

Police in Lagos said they had exhumed Mohbad's body and conducted an autopsy, bowing to pressure from supporters who have taken to social media to demand an investigation.

Results of the autopsy will be made public, police said.

(Reporting by Seun Sanni, editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Bill Berkrot)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.