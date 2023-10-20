Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Niger's ousted president Bazoum attempts escape, junta captors claim
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Niger's ousted president Bazoum attempts escape, junta captors claim

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators hold placards and Niger's flags as they gather outside Niger's embassy in support of the President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum in Paris, France, August 5, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators hold placards and Niger's flags as they gather outside Niger's embassy in support of the President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum in Paris, France, August 5, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NIAMEY : Niger's junta said on Thursday that it had thwarted an escape attempt by ousted President Mohamed Bazoum who has been imprisoned by the military since a July 26 coup despite international calls for his release.

The interim authorities said that Bazoum and his family, with the help of accomplices in the security forces, planned to drive a vehicle to the ouskirts of the capital Niamey and catch a helicopter to neighbouring Nigeria.

"The strong reaction of the defense and security forces made it possible to foil this plan to destabilize our country," a military spokesman said on national television.

Reuters was not able to confirm the account or reach Bazoum, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Niger's coup was one of five that have swept West Africa's central Sahel region in three years, leaving a vast band of arid terrain south of the Sahara Desert under the control of military rulers.

Like elected presidents in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, Bazoum was pushed out in part because of mounting insecurity caused by an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands in the region and which the military said it would be able to contain better than a civilian government.

Bazoum's party and family members say he has had no access to running water, electricity or fresh goods, prompting condemnation from former western allies.

(Reporting by Boureima Balima; Writing by Edward McAllister; editing by Diane Craft)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.