Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Nine army personnel casualties in an accident near Cairo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nine army personnel casualties in an accident near Cairo

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO : Nine army personnel were killed or injured in an accident on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt's military spokesman said on Monday.

The casualties, which included officers and other ranks, occurred after a military carrier truck loaded with ammunition "suddenly overturned" during planned training activities south of 10th of Ramadan City, spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel Hafez said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.