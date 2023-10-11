Logo
Nine staffers working with UN Palestinian refugee agency killed in air strikes on Gaza
Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
GENEVA : Nine United Nations staffers working with the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency have been killed in air strikes on the Gaza Strip since Saturday, the United Nations wrote on X social media platform on Wednesday.

Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) provides public services including schooling, primary healthcare and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams)

