Nippon Steel still interested in investing in Teck's steelmaking coal arm
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi
Published June 13, 2023
Updated June 13, 2023
TOKYO : Nippon Steel remains interested in Teck Resources' steelmaking coal assets, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that talks continue despite Glencore's latest offer for the Canadian miner's coal business.

Swiss trading and mining firm Glencore on Monday offered to buy Teck's steelmaking coal business as a standalone unit, after the Canadian miner twice rebuffed its US$22.5 billon offer to combine the two companies.

Nippon Steel's spokesperson declined to comment on Glencore's latest proposal.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Sonali Paul)

