Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Nissan to invest up to 600 million euro in new Renault EV unit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nissan to invest up to 600 million euro in new Renault EV unit

Nissan to invest up to 600 million euro in new Renault EV unit
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Renault is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nissan to invest up to 600 million euro in new Renault EV unit
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Le Coteau, France, July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Published July 26, 2023
Updated July 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Nissan and Renault on Wednesday finalised the terms of their revamped alliance, with the Japanese automaker committing to invest up to 600 million euros (US$663 million) in its partner's electric vehicle unit Ampere.

The agreement to conclude the terms of their overhauled partnership will put the two automakers on more equal footing and caps months of sometimes tense negotiations over issues such as the sharing of future intellectual property.

The investment in Ampere is consistent with Nissan being a strategic investor and securing a board seat on the new company, Nissan said.

Sources have said Ampere could be valued at up to 10 billion euros. That would put Nissan's investment of up to 600 million euros in Ampere at about 6per cent, lower than the 15per cent it had flagged as a maximum share in February.

In a statement, Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said the Ampere investment "complements and strengthens Nissan's ongoing electric push in Europe".

The companies said the overhaul was subject to regulatory approvals and completion was expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

With the agreement, Renault confirmed its commitment to reduce its stake in Nissan from around 43per cent by transferring 28.4per cent of its Nissan shares into a French trust, which would put the automakers on equal ground.

(US$1 = 0.9053 euros)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan and Miral Fahmy)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.