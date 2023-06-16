Logo
Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave company - sources
Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave company - sources

FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor COO Ashwani Gupta speaks during a news conference at Nissan Motor headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor COO Ashwani Gupta speaks during a news conference at Nissan Motor headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Published June 16, 2023
Updated June 16, 2023
TOKYO : Nissan Motor Co Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta will leave the company, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The Japanese automaker said last month that Gupta would step down from the board of directors on June 27 as his term would expire.

Nissan was not immediately available for comment.

Gupta joined the company's leadership team in late 2019, when Japan's No.3 automaker was looking to put an end to a period of turmoil triggered by the arrest and sacking of long-time leader Carlos Ghosn.

(Reporting by Dave Dolan and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

