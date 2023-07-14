Nissan, Renault agree that Nissan will invest some 100 billion yen in EV unit Ampere -Yomiuri

TOKYO :Carmakers Nissan Motor Co and Renault have reached an agreement that Nissan will invest some 100 billion yen in Renault's EV unit Ampere, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper said on Friday.

It added an announcement on the agreement, reached on Thursday, would be made soon, quoting people with knowledge of the situation, adding a Nissan director will be part of the new company.

The two companies in February reached an agreement in a reboot of a long and sometimes contentious alliance.

