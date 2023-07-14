Logo
Nissan, Renault agree that Nissan will invest some 100 billion yen in EV unit Ampere -Yomiuri
The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Le Coteau, France, July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Published July 14, 2023
Updated July 14, 2023
TOKYO :Carmakers Nissan Motor Co and Renault have reached an agreement that Nissan will invest some 100 billion yen in Renault's EV unit Ampere, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper said on Friday.

It added an announcement on the agreement, reached on Thursday, would be made soon, quoting people with knowledge of the situation, adding a Nissan director will be part of the new company.

The two companies in February reached an agreement in a reboot of a long and sometimes contentious alliance.

(Reporting by Elaine LiesEditing by Chris Reese)

