No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport -NHK
An aerial view shows Thai Airways and Eva Air aeroplanes on a taxiway after making contact at Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan, June 10, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS
Eva Airways jet gets towed away after making contact with Thai Airways aeroplane at Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan, June 10, 2023, in this screengrab taken from a social media video. Twitter@hankyu_1306F/via REUTERS
A Thai Airways aeroplane is seen after making contact with Eva Air aeroplanes at Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan, June 10, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS
Eva Airways jet gets towed away after making contact with Thai Airways aeroplane at Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan, June 10, 2023, in this screengrab taken from a social media video. Twitter@hankyu_1306F/via REUTERS
Published June 10, 2023
Updated June 10, 2023
TOKYO :Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry.

No injuries occurred, NHK and one of the airlines said, but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways at the airport from about 11 a.m. (0200 GMT).

The broadcaster showed footage of jets from Taiwan's Eva Airways and Thai Airways on the ground. Part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane looked to be broken, and what appeared to be fragments could be seen near the runway.

Thai Airways said its Bangkok-bound flight was on a taxiway preparing for takeoff when a winglet - a part at the tip of its plane's right wing - collided with the rear of an Eva aircraft that was also on a taxiway.

The collision damaged the Thai airplane's winglet, meaning it was unable to operate the flight, the airline said. The Airbus A330 aircraft carried 250 passengers and 14 crew members.

Eva was not available for comment immediately.

Japan's transport ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Thai Airways said Japan's civil aviation authority was investigating the incident.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo and Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok; Editing by William Mallard and Jamie Freed)

