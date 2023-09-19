Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

No solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict without independent Palestinian state - Saudi FM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

No solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict without independent Palestinian state - Saudi FM

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO : There will be no solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict without an independent Palestinian state, Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in remarks to state TV on Monday.

"The two-state solution must return to the forefront," he added.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Hatem Maher in Cairo; Editing by Mark Porter)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.