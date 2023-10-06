Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Nobel Peace Prize will embolden Mohammadi's fight, husband says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nobel Peace Prize will embolden Mohammadi's fight, husband says

Taghi Ramahi, husband of Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian women's rights advocate, who won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, poses with an undated photo of himself and his wife, during an interview at his home in Paris, France, October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Taghi Ramahi, husband of Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian women's rights advocate, who won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, poses with an undated photo of himself and his wife, during an interview at his home in Paris, France, October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS/OSLO : The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Iranian women's rights advocate Narges Mohammadi will further encourage her struggle and the movement she leads, her husband told Reuters on Friday.

"This Nobel Prize will embolden Narges' fight for human rights, but more importantly, this is in fact a prize for the woman, life and freedom (movement)," Mohammadi's husband Taghi Rahmani said in an interview at his home in Paris.

Mohammadi, an Iranian women's rights advocate serving some 12 years in jail, won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in a decision likely to anger Tehran.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides the annual award, urged Iran to release Mohammadi, one of the nation's leading activists who has campaigned for both women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty.

(This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of the husband's name to 'Rahmani', not 'Ramahi', in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Anthony Paone in Paris, Shahrzad Faramarzi, and Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Editing by Terje Solsvik)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.