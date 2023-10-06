Logo
Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohammadi says global support makes her 'more hopeful' -NYT
FILE PHOTO: Iranian human rights activist and the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center (DHRC) Narges Mohammadi poses in this undated handout picture. Mohammadi family archive photos/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
DUBAI : Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi said in a statement to the New York Times on Friday that global support and recognition of her human rights advocacy makes her "more resolved, more responsible, more passionate and more hopeful", according to a posting on the X platform.

"I also hope this recognition makes Iranians protesting for change stronger and more organized. Victory is near," said Mohammadi, a leading human rights activist.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Christina Fincher)

