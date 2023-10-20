Norma strengthens back to major hurricane off Mexico coast

MEXICO CITY :Hurricane Norma strengthened back into a Category 3 hurricane off the coast of Mexico's Baja California on Friday afternoon, threatening heavy rainfall and flooding at popular tourist resorts that line the country's Pacific coast.

After weakening slightly earlier in the day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Norma was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (193 kmh) as it moved north-northwest.

At 3 p.m. (2100 GMT), the forecaster said Norma was some 195 miles (310 km) south of Cabo San Lucas, a popular resort city known for its golden sand beaches, night life and whale watching.

It warned of hurricane conditions across the southern foot of the peninsula on Saturday and said tropical storm conditions could extend as far as Sinaloa state as Norma moves towards the west coast over the late weekend.

"Some gradual weakening is expected during the next day or so, but Norma is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near or over the southern portion of Baja California Sur," the NHC said.

Norma could hurl up to 15 inches (30 cm) of rain over the southern part of Baja California Sur through Sunday and across parts of Sinaloa by Monday, it added, warning of likely flooding and possible mudslides.

A coastal storm surge will bring "large and destructive waves," it added, saying preparations to protect life and property "should be rushed to completion."

